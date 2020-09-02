Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUSHANT.ANKITA Ankita Lokhande shares old vacation video with Sushant Singh Rajput, pens heartfelt note

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has revived her memories with the late actor by sharing an old video of their vacation together. The actress reposted a video shared by Natasha Sharma Redij from the time the two were dating and penned down a heartfelt note saying that his fans and family will always miss him. The video shows Sushant enjoying paragliding and setting off in the air while an excited Ankita can be heard screaming. The video was recorded by actor Aditya Redij and his actor-wife Natasha Sharma Redij

Natasha also penned down a poem in Hindi along with the video. The poem roughly translated to English read, "I wish you had not taken this flight, and been in touch with people who kept you rooted. Then maybe we wouldn't have remembered you in this way. We were happy to see you in the lanes you chose and your success, because you were happy in them. If we knew we would lose you, we would have not let you take this flight. When you were on the ground with your friends, we would laugh, sing and share stories with each other. So what if this smiling man, who used to live his dreams, will never smile again, and only sleep. God, please make him rest in peace."

Ankita reshared the video and wrote, "How beautifully expressed and written nats...adi thanku so much for the memories... #Sushant u will be missed by all of us and all of ur fans"

Ankita Lokahnde has been one of the major supporters of Sushant Singh Rajput's family in their fight to get justice for the late actor. She has been actively supporting the family and refuting 'false' claims made by Rhea Chakraborty. In a recent interview, Rhea had claimed that Sushant was claustrophobic and used to take a particular medicine before getting into a flight.

Ankita, who dated Sushant for six years shared a throwback video on Twitter where the actor can be seen flying his expensive Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator, which he had purchased in 2018. Sharing the video, she captioned: "Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you." Have a look at her post here:

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. His family has filed an abetment to suicide case against Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of using him to further her career in Bollywood and misappropriating his funds. CBI has been interrogating the case. After grilling Rhea for five days, the SIT team of CBI questioned Rhea's parents on Tuesday who are also the ones accused.

