Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty's father to be interrogated again by CBI today

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has become more complicated by each passing day. On Tuesday, parents of Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor's girlfriend, were summoned for questioning by the CBI. Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty reached at the DRDO guesthouse at around 11 am in the morning. After over eight hours of interrogation, CBI summoned Rhea's father again on Wednesday. While Rhea wasn't called, CBI continued to grill her brother Showik who was called for questioning for the first time last week. Rhea Chakraborty and her parents are among those named in the FIR registered by the Patna police for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide and misappropriating his money.

According to CBI source, it has not found questionable evidence that claims that Sushant was murdered, which is why the CBI's SIT team will not look into it as a suicide case. While fans have been demanding justice for the late actor on social media, Sushant's family and Rhea and at a war, refuting each other's claims and making allegations on each other. Earlier, Sushant's father had claimed that Rhea was poisoning his son and led him to his death, while Rhea has told CBI that the late actor wasn't on good terms with his father.

On Tuesday, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde claimed that Sushant's sister should hand over her phone to the CBI to get a clearer picture of the death case. He also said, "All the agencies be it ED or CBI have still not found any proof against Rhea."

