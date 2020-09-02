Wednesday, September 02, 2020
     
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty's father to be interrogated again by CBI today
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty's father to be interrogated again by CBI today

On Tuesday, parents of Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor's girlfriend, were summoned for questioning by the CBI. Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty reached at the DRDO guesthouse at around 11 am in the morning. After over eight hours of interrogation, CBI summoned Rhea's father again on Wednesday.

New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2020 9:18 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has become more complicated by each passing day. On Tuesday, parents of Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor's girlfriend, were summoned for questioning by the CBI. Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty reached at the DRDO guesthouse at around 11 am in the morning. After over eight hours of interrogation, CBI summoned Rhea's father again on Wednesday. While Rhea wasn't called, CBI continued to grill her brother Showik who was called for questioning for the first time last week. Rhea Chakraborty and her parents are among those named in the FIR registered by the Patna police for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide and misappropriating his money.

According to CBI source, it has not found questionable evidence that claims that Sushant was murdered, which is why the CBI's SIT team will not look into it as a suicide case. While fans have been demanding justice for the late actor on social media, Sushant's family and Rhea and at a war, refuting each other's claims and making allegations on each other. Earlier, Sushant's father had claimed that Rhea was poisoning his son and led him to his death, while Rhea has told CBI that the late actor wasn't on good terms with his father.

On Tuesday, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde claimed that  Sushant's sister should hand over her phone to the CBI to get a clearer picture of the death case. He also said, "All the agencies be it ED or CBI have still not found any proof against Rhea."

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

 

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates

  • Sep 02, 2020 9:18 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's friend Sandip Ssingh to file defamation case

    Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Sandip Ssingh has been allegedly accused of contemplating 'murder' along with others. However, his lawyer has refuted all the claims and has said that Sandip will file a defamation case against those making ‘false allegations’ against him.

  • Sep 02, 2020 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Ankita Lokhande shares old vacation video with Sushant

    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has revived her memories with the late actor by sharing an old video of their vacation together. The actress reposted a video shared by Natasha Sharma Redij from the time the two were dating and penned down a heartfelt note.

  • Sep 02, 2020 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    My heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty: Vidya Balan

    Actor Vidya Balan has called out the "vilification of Rhea Chakraborty" in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, saying it is unfortunate that the tragedy has been turned into a "media circus". Chakraborty and her family has been accused of abetting Rajput's suicide and misappropriating his money by the late actor's family in an FIR in Patna. The case is now being investigated by the CBI.

    "It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn't it supposed to be 'innocent until proven guilty', or is it now 'guilty until proven innocent'!?" the 41-year-old actor wrote.

    (PTI)

  • Sep 02, 2020 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister shares actor donated to help Nagaland

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a picture of the appreciation letter that the late actor received for his benevolent donation to Chief Minister's Relief Funds in Nagaland. She tweeted, "A Compassionate Heart which was open for All.. My Bhai always wanted to lend a helping hand...Love you Bhai...Thanks for being YOU! "

    She also shared a picture of the billboard from New Jersey which demanded justice for SSR.

  • Sep 02, 2020 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rhea's father Indrajit has been summoned by the CBI again on Wednesday

    The parents of actress Rhea Chakraborty were questioned on Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the first time in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He was asked about the drugs angle as well as the relationship between Rhea and Sushant.

    Rhea's father Indrajit has been summoned by the CBI again on Wednesday.

