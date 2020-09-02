Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANDIPSSINGH Sushant's friend Sandip Ssingh to file defamation case against those making ‘false allegations’ against him

Producer Sandip Ssingh has been a name popping up again and again in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He claims to be Sushant's close friend and was present with the late actor's sister Meetu Singh on the day the actor was found allegedly hanging at his Bandra apartment. He was the one after whose signature the hospital took the mortal remains of Sushant for post mortem. Lately, he has been allegedly accused of contemplating 'murder' along with others of Sushant. However, his lawyer has refuted all the claims and has said that Sandip will file a defamation case against those making ‘false allegations’ against him.

Sandip Ssingh's lawyer Deepak Sahu took to Twitter to share the information. he tweeted, "#SandipSsingh to file a defamation case against those who are spreading rumors and are behind all the false allegations"

#SandipSsingh to file a defamation case against those who are spreading rumors and are behind all the false allegations. — Deepak Sahu (@deepaksahupr) September 1, 2020

Earlier, there were claims that Sandip Ssingh had been in contact with the ambulance driver who took the actor's body to the hospital even after a couple of days of death. Giving clarification about the driver's call to Sandip Ssingh, the producer's lawyer came forward and revealed that the calls were regarding the payment. Sahu tweeted, "When it is obvious that, #SandipSsingh was helping Ms Meetu Singh (Sushant’s elder sister) in procedural formalities , its no rocket science to know why the Ambulance driver was calling his no. His no. was given to the Ambulance driver by the Police."

He added, "I was handling his phone most of times on 14th June and the driver called up a few times in the evening for payment. On 16th the driver again called up to ask for payment, which was cleared on 22nd June."

Also, while Sandip has said that he was one of the close friends of Sushant Singh Rajput, his call records state that he hasn't talked to the actor in the last one year. Also, Sushant's family has denied knowing Sandip as the late actor's friend.

The late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh had shared that the family has no idea about Ssingh's friendship with Sushant. The lawyer said, "Meetu (Sushant’s sister) was devastated after seeing Sushant’s body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge. Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him. I guess it should have been Pithani (Siddharth) who should have been there and not Sandip."

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's father K.K. Singh had filed a case at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station on July 25. The case was registered against Rhea, her parents, brother, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown persons. The case was transfered to the CBI on August 19 after Supreme Court's nod.

