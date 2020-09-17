Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Actor's sister takes break from social media to heal the pain

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

After arresting Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and others in drugs prove in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Narcotics Control Bureau had summoned the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha on Wednesday. However, the interrogation could not take place for a longer time as one of the officers tested positive for Covid-19. NCB Deputy Director K.P.S. Malhotra in a statement said, "A team member of the NCB SIT tested positive for Covid-19, the antigen test report was just received by NCB." Malhotra said, in view of that other SIT members, etc., will be also tested as a precaution, and all due protocols laid down will be followed. "Accordingly, NCB has sent back Shruti Modi, who had joined investigation today morning," he said.

The interrogation will continue once the safety measures have been taken. Also, Rhea Chakraborty underwent COVID-19 test again after two prisoners of the Byculla Women's jail tested positive for the virus. If needed she will have to undergo a test again. On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been actively garnering fans' support since the actor's death, has decided to take a break from social media to heal the pain of losing her brother.

She tweeted, "How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes... I wonder how long will it take to heal completely. Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain."

2/2 Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain. 🙏 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the State Human Right Commission (SHRC) has concluded that in Rhea Chakraborty's much-publicised and controversial alleged visit to the Cooper Hospital Morgue, she was only in the permitted 'waiting area.' "We have accepted the contentions of the Mumbai Police and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation after examining their detailed replies and all other supporting documents. The matter is now disposed of," Maharashtra SHRC Acting Chairman M.A. Sayeed said in a statement.

