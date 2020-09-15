Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKANSHARANJANKAPOOR/ALIABHATT After drugs video, Sushant Singh Rajput's photos with Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor go viral

Ever since the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, many fans of the late actor have been demanding justice for him. In the wake of the same, a lot of unseen pictures and videos of the Kai Po Che actor are being shared on social media not just by his fans but also by his family and close friends. Meanwhile, videos of Sushant smoking with Sara Ali Khan and Rhea Chakraborty have gone viral amid the ongoing drugs probe by NCB. And now, another set of photos of the late actor are spreading quickly in which he can be seen with Alia Bhatt’s bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. For the unversed, Alia and Mahesh Bhatt were the first ones who were trolled after debates about nepotism initiated post his death.

In the two Instagram pictures, Sushant can be seen in a comfortable position with the Guilty actress. The same were shared by Akansha herself in October 2017. In the first picture, Rajput can be seen holding Akansha closely and the same has been captioned, "Day 1 continued." Akansha is een all decked up with her legenga, makeup and perfectly styled hair while Sushant is seen in casuals.

In the second one, he is seen planting a kiss on Kapoor's cheek who while sharing the photo writes, "Forever." This was shared on the day when the actor was found dead at his Bandra residence.

Akansha is one of Alia's closest friends. She was last seen in the web series Guilty that also featured Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, check out the unseen videos of Sara Ali Khan and Rhea Chakraborty smoking with Sushant Singh Rajput here:

The NCB arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on September 8, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda on September 4, and his personal staff Dipesh Sawant among several others in the last few days.

The NCB on Sunday also arrested six more people in connection with the case, including those who supplied drugs to the late actor through his girlfriend Rhea's brother Showik and others.

