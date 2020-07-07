Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FOXSTARSTUDIO/SHORAJBOLLYWOOD How Sushant Singh Rajput brought to life Dhoni's persona and calm on screen in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is celebrating his 39th birthday today on July 7. And on this day it becomes equally important to remember late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who played a crucial role in bringing the life struggles of the cricketer in front of everyone. He was the one who played the lead role in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and bought life into the cricketer's persona on screen through his spectacular performance. There were many who were left spellbound and were confused whether they watched Sushant or Dhoni on screen. This shows how genuine Sushant was as an actor. It took Sushant a lot of practice to mold himself into Dhoni. From his walk to his game, gestures to the way of talking, he observed everything and depicted that in the biopic. During the course of their meetings, he became good friends with the cricketer. Sushant's hard work made the film a box office hit and it became one of his best performances.

Everyone knows that Dhoni has a different style in cricket. When the film was set, the task of teaching Sushant the nuances of cricket was given to cricketer Kiran More. Sushant had worked hard to learn Dhoni's helicopter shot and his training lasted for about 9 months. Talking about the actor's perseverance, Arun Pandey, the producer told a portal, "Sushant used to practice under the watchful eyes of former cricketer Kiran More who taught him how to keep wickets, which was very essential to play the role of Mahi. I still remember that Sushant had a bad side strain during practice and even there was a crack in his backbone. But he was confident, worked hard in rehabilitation, and recovered within a week. Even Mahi was impressed to see his dedication to work."

If the news is to be believed then Dhoni's biopic was all set for a sequel and the cricketer wanted Sushant to play his role. Sushant's love for cricket began in childhood and he even wanted to become a cricketer. But his luck brought him to Bollywood where he tried to fulfill his heart's desire. Even in his debut film 'Kai Po Che,' he played the role of a cricket coach, and his character was liked by everyone. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story also featured Disha Patani and Kiara Advani who played crucial roles. Not only them, but veteran actor Anupam Kher was seen playing the role of his father, while Bhumika Chawla, played his ever-supportive sister.

Sushant's death left a void in the hearts of many. One amongst those was MS Dhoni, who as per CSK captain's business manager was very morose after the tragic incident. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Ever since the investigation on his death has been going on and over 27 people have been interrogated latest being filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was spotted outside Bandra Police Station on July 6 and was questioned for over 3 hours.

As Dhoni celebrates his birthday today, many took to social media to express their love for both the cricketer and the late actor. One such fan shared a video of a painting in which Dhoni can be seen wearing a yellow jersey while looking up in the sky where Sushant is seen in the clouds wearing the No.7 Indian cricket team jersey. The description on the video read, "The picture read, "Goddd…I’m taking GRS. I hope it’s a no-ball. He is…not out and he still needs to play. SSR you are a king man."

