Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY KAUSHAL/YOGENSHAH Sunny Kaushal on Vicky-Katrina Kaif roka rumours: 'There’s no news, so let’s print this'

Last month, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif engagement rumours popped up. It was said that the duo had their Roka ceremony. However, Katrina's team denied the reports, saying that she was shooting with Salman Khan for Tiger 3 on the said day. For more than a year, Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to be in a relationship. They are often spotted stepping out together for dinners and parties. Now, Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal revealed the reactions of his relatives on hearing about the rumours. He said no one was really miffed or offended knowing that they weren't invited to the imaginary roka.

In an interview to Film Companion, Sunny said "It wasn’t anything like that, everybody knew it was nothing. I think, within a few hours they had clarified about it too. We don’t know how that whole thing even started. We just woke up in the morning and there was this news, and then everyone was like, ‘what is this?’ It was like the newspaper saying, 'Today, there’s no news, so let’s print this'."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been tight-lipped about their relationship. While they have not confirmed that they are dating, their various appearances at public events or outings together hinted the same. They even went on a trip to Alibaug with their siblings--Isabelle Kaif and Sunny.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled "Sam Bahadur". He also has the biopic of Udham Singh, titled "Sardar Udham Singh" directed by Shoojit Sircar. The actor will also be seen in the comedy-drama "Mr Lele". Katrina, on the other hand, is currently in Austria, filming action sequences for her upcoming spy thriller 'Tiger 3'.

Also Read: Neha Bhasin shocked on learning Sidharth Shukla's demise: 'Power and strength to his family'