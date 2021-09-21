Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA BHASIN Neha Bhasin shocked on learning Sidharth Shukla's demise: 'Power and strength to his family'

Punjabi singer Neha Bhasin, who got evicted in the sixth position from Bigg Boss OTT house, expressed shock after learning about the sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla. Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. Taking to social media, Neha shared her thoughts by posting Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s picture on her social media and a heartfelt note, which read "Found out about this heartbreaking news and it just felt like yesterday when I had seen Sidharth and Shehnaaz together in the Bigg Boss house," she said.

"The first time I saw him, I found him very handsome and their chemistry was something to adore. My heart goes out for Sidharth’s family and for Shehnaaz. Power and strength to his family and close ones. #ripsidharthshukla #sidnaazforever," Neha added.

Sidharth Shukla was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital had confirmed his death. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital. He met Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 13 house and apparently the duo fell in love. Fans loved their chemistry, on and off-screen, and wanted them to star together in many more projects.

Sidharth, who was a huge personality, started his career as a model. He made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV series 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' in 2008, and since then he had never looked back. With the TV show 'Balika Vadhu' and Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', Sidharth gained more popularity.

Meanwhile, 'Bigg Boss OTT' wrapped up on September 18 and Divya Agarwal lifted the winner's trophy. Host Karan Johar had given the top 5 contestants a choice to take the briefcase with a cash prize and leave the race with the ticket to 'Bigg Boss 15'. Pratik took this opportunity and became the first confirmed contestant of Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' which will premiere on October 2 on Colors TV.

Bigg Boss OTT finalist Pratik Sehajpal shocked on learning Sidharth Shukla's demise