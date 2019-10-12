Sunny Deol, Karisma Kapoor acquitted in 22 years old chain pulling case

Giving a major relief to Bollywood star Sunny Deol and Karisma Kapoor, a court in Jaipur acquitted the duo in the 22-year-old railway chain pulling case, which was reported in 1997 during a film shoot in Ajmer railway division. A case was filed against the two actors in 1997 during a film shoot for allegedly pulling the railway chain. Railway court on September 17 had held the duo guilty under sections 141, 145, 146 and 147 of the Railways Act.

However, Judge Pawan Kumar on Friday argued that the railway court held the duo guilty under sections which have been nullified by Sessions Court in 2010. Also, the case lacks adequate proof against the two. The chain pulling incident was reported in Ajmer railway division at Narena railway station due to which 2413-A Express was delayed by 25 minutes. Hence case was registered against the two under sections 141, 145, 147 if the Railways Act.

However, Deol and Kapoor had filed a petition in Sessions Court which was argued on their behalf by advocate A. K. Jain. Besides the actors, stuntman Tinu Verma and Satish Shah were also accused in the case but they had not challenged the charges against them in the sessions court in 2010. The railway court has scheduled the next hearing in the 1997 case on September 24.

