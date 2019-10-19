Sunny Deol Birthday Special: Dhai Kilo Ka Haath, Taareekh Par Taareekh and other popular dialogues

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Deol Birthday Special: Dhai Kilo Ka Haath and other dialogues

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is celebrating his 63rd birthday today, on 19 October. The actor has been entertaining his fans with his power-packed performances in a variety of Bollywood films for many years. There is hardly any other actor in the industry who is known for his action scenes like the way Sunny Deol do. His mere presence in a scene fills it with power and charisma. Not just his action but his dialogue delivery has also earned a fan base of itself. The actor has many dialogues from his iconic films that are still on every mind when his name pops up. On his birthday, let’s have a look at some of his most popular dialogues from Bollywood movies.

Ghayal

Jab yeh dhai kilo ka haath kisi pe padta hai na, toh aadmi uthta nahi ... utth jata hai

Ghayal

Gadar

Agar main apne biwi bachcho ke liye sar jhuka sakta hoon …

toh main sabke sar kaat bhi sakta hoon.!

Gadar

Damini

TAARIKH…TAARIKH PE TAARIKH AUR TAARIKH PE TAARIKH MILTI RAHI HAI…Lekin insaaf nahi mila

Damini

Border

Pehli goli woh chalayega, Aur aakhri goli hum

Border

Ghatak

Yeh mazdoor ka haath hai, loha pighlakar uska aakar badal deta hai

Ghatak

Jo Bole So Nihaal

No if, no but, sirf jatt!

Jo Bole So Nihaal

Hero

Jitne bhi phirangion ko tu janta hai na … sabko bulale … aur ha sabko kehna ki ek saath aaye … ek ek karke aaoge toh pit jaaoge!

Hero: The Story Of A Spy

Qahar

Samundar mein muthi bhar shakar dalne se … uska namak kam nahin ho jaata.

Qahar

Jeet

Patharon ki is duniya mein devta banna toh bahut aasaan hai … insaan banna bahut mushkil

Jeet

