Sunny Deol Birthday Special: Dhai Kilo Ka Haath, Taareekh Par Taareekh and other popular dialogues

On Sunny Deol's 63rd birthday, let’s have a look at some of his most popular dialogues from Bollywood movies.

New Delhi Published on: October 19, 2019 0:04 IST
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is celebrating his 63rd birthday today, on 19 October. The actor has been entertaining his fans with his power-packed performances in a variety of Bollywood films for many years. There is hardly any other actor in the industry who is known for his action scenes like the way Sunny Deol do. His mere presence in a scene fills it with power and charisma. Not just his action but his dialogue delivery has also earned a fan base of itself. The actor has many dialogues from his iconic films that are still on every mind when his name pops up. On his birthday, let’s have a look at some of his most popular dialogues from Bollywood movies.

Ghayal

Jab yeh dhai kilo ka haath kisi pe padta hai na, toh aadmi uthta nahi ... utth jata hai

India Tv - Ghayal

Gadar

Agar main apne biwi bachcho ke liye sar jhuka sakta hoon …

toh main sabke sar kaat bhi sakta hoon.!

India Tv - Gadar

Damini

TAARIKH…TAARIKH PE TAARIKH AUR TAARIKH PE TAARIKH MILTI RAHI HAI…Lekin insaaf nahi mila

India Tv - Damini

Border

Pehli goli woh chalayega, Aur aakhri goli hum

India Tv - Border

Ghatak

Yeh mazdoor ka haath hai, loha pighlakar uska aakar badal deta hai

India Tv - Ghatak

Jo Bole So Nihaal

No if, no but, sirf jatt!

India Tv - Jo Bole So Nihaal

Hero

Jitne bhi phirangion ko tu janta hai na … sabko bulale … aur ha sabko kehna ki ek saath aaye … ek ek karke aaoge toh pit jaaoge!

India Tv - Hero: The Story Of A Spy

Qahar

Samundar mein muthi bhar shakar dalne se … uska namak kam nahin ho jaata.

India Tv - Qahar

Jeet

Patharon ki is duniya mein devta banna toh bahut aasaan hai … insaan banna bahut mushkil

India Tv - Jeet

