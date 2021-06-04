SP Balasubrahmanyam birth anniversary: Here are 10 songs of legend that will leave you emotional

Image Source : TWITTER/@NANDAMUR1SWATHI SP Balasubrahmanyam birth anniversary

Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam celebrates his 75th birthday anniversary today. The hugely influential singer whose work spanned more than 50 years, would have turned 75 this year. The legendary singer passed away last year in September after battling with COVID-19. Confirming the news his son SP Charan said "SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm."

The legendary singer had recorded over 40,000 songs in many different languages, won six National Film Awards in his singing career including Padma Shri Award in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011. SP Balasubrahmanyam is a Guinness record holder having sung nearly 40,000 songs in multiple languages. Not only a singer but he has also worked as a dubbing artist, turning into the on-screen voice of several superstars including actors like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

The singer was not trained in classical music, although he did had an interest in learning musical instruments. A singer par excellence, Balasubrahmanyam is immortalised with his iconic songs. Commemorating the legend, here's a list of 10 songs that will leave you emotional:

Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai

Didi Tera Devar Deewana

Kadhalikum Pennin

Mere Rang Me Rangne Wali

Mujhse Juda Hokar

Dekha Hai Pehli Baar

Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya

Yeh Haseen Waadiyaan

Mandram Vantha Thendralukku

Pudhu Cheri kacheri