Sonu Sood shares screenshot of over 52,000 unread emails in his inbox; see netizens reactions

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who has been involved in numerous COVID-19 relief efforts since last year, recently shared a screenshot of his mailbox. On Saturday, Sood took to his Twitter account to share a screenshot of his e-mail account, which had over 52,000 emails in his inbox. Circling on the variety of mails he has obtained, Sonu wrote in Hindi, “Hope.. Belief.. Prayers.. what else is required in life”.

Take a look:

The actor has been trying to help out as many people as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic with his altruistic works. From airlifting those stuck at different places, delivering oxygen cylinders to helping the needy get proper medical attention to setting up oxygen plants - Sonu has been doing it all.

Soon after Sonu's tweet, netizens started sharing screenshots of their own unread mails.

Sonu shared the screenshot of his mailbox days after the Income Tax Department swooped down on him and his business associates. IT Department pointed the needle of suspicion - without naming him - at alleged tax evasion of around Rs 20 crore by him and other questionable deals with his business partners pegged at another Rs 240 crore.

Reacting to the incident, Sonu on Monday gave his statement on Twitter. "You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will," he said, starting philosophically and ending poetically, with a dash of patriotism.

In a tangential reference to the Sood Charity Foundation being targeted by the IT Department, he declared: "Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. ... In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going."

Explaining his silence over the past days as IT sleuths conducted searches in at least 28 premises belonging to Sood and his business associates all over India, sniffing for evidence of tax evasion, the actor said: "I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service for the last four days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life." Giving a poetic twist to his predicament, he added: "Kar Bhalaa, Ho Bhalaa, Antt Bhale Ka Bhalaa (be good, do good, the end is always good for those who are good). My journey continues. Jai Hind."

On the professional front, Sonu will feature in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'. He also has 'Prithviraj', co-starring Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline