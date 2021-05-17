Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sonu Sood notifies followers about fake COVID-19 donation campaign in his name

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been actively helping people amid the COVID-19 crisis, on Monday warned people about a fake foundation using his name to seek donation to help those in need. The 47-year-old actor took to social media to alert his followers that there is a organisation that is asking people to donate using his name, but has no link with him. "Please beware and report to your nearest police station," he wrote on Twitter alongside the poster of the organisation named 'Sonu Sood Foundation' featuring his photograph.

The actor labelled the poster and the foundation as 'fake'.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has been tagged as a 'messiah' for many during the coronavirus pandemic. From airlifting those stuck at different places to arranging beds and oxygen for those in need, he has come forward to be there for anyone who asked for help. The actor has been giving in oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators to varied hospitals and organisations to help save people amidst the ongoing pandemic.

He recently made headlines, by saying that he and his foundation is bringing oxygen plants from France and other nations for installing at varied places in India.

"We are bringing in oxygen plants for the people in need. We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from Covid-19," Sonu said.

Last year during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Sood had helped several migrant workers reach their home town and fed many underprivileged people.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. The actor will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.

(With PTI Inputs)