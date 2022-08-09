Did Sonam Kapoor just confirm that Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying 'babymoon' in Italy?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT/ SONAM KAPOOR Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently on their babymoon! The actress, who was recently seen in Darlings, on Tuesday took to social media to share her latest photo. The mom-to-be posted a sunkissed selfie of herself and thanked her fans for showering her with love. Well, Alia's pregnancy glow is unmissable in the recent picture. While the Raazi actress has not confirmed anything yet about her vacation, Sonam Kapoor, who herself is on her way to embrace motherhood, confirmed that Alia is on her babymoon.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post

Sharing her selfie, Alia wrote, "Eternally grateful for this sunshine – THANK YOU for al the love my lovesssss." Taking to the comment section, Sonam Kapoor mentioned that she too went to the same place for her babymoon. She wrote, "I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATTAlia Bhatt's Instagram Post

Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a joint appearance at the Brahmastra song event in Mumbai. The track titled Deva Deva from the upcoming movie was teased in the presence of the lead stars and director Ayan Mukerji. The track was out on August 8. At the event, Ranbir-Alia, fondly called Ralia, appeared for the first time together since announcing their pregnancy in June. The moment was made special as fans got a glimpse of Alia's cute baby bump, which she put on full display in a brown dress.

The actress looked stunning in a brown mini dress, which went perfectly well with her makeup and hairstyle. Ranbir, on the other hand, appeared in an all-black look and looked dashing as ever. He teamed up his black T-Shirt with black trousers and boots.

Meanwhile, Alia has been receiving praise for her latest release Darlings, which has been streaming on Netflix since August 5. The movie co-stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma and centres on domestic violence. The movie is backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia's own banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. On the other hand, Ranbir's Shamshera, with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor as co-stars, was released in cinema halls on July 22. It has not managed to do good business at the box office. Ranbir and Alia starrer Brahmastra will release on September 9.

Latest Entertainment News