Amid dating rumours, Sonakshi Sinha drops adorable photo with Zaheer Iqbal calling him...

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal sparked dating rumours after the latter posted a photo on the Bollywood actress' birthday. While the rumoured couple has neither accepted nor denied the rumours, some media reports also claim that the two are preparing for a wedding too. Well, away from rumours, Sonakshi, posted a series of photos on her Instagram with her "best friends". The post also included a pic of the actress with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer.

In the photo, Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen on a beach wearing quirky t-shirts. While the quote on Sonakshi's shirt reads, "I'll bring the bad decisions," Zaheer wears the one saying, "I'll bring the booze." The photo was a part of the post that was captioned by the actress as, "Its #NationalBestFriendDay! Lol cant believe these clowns have a day dedicated to them… Here they are (not in order of preference… they are all equally exotic and add lots of happiness to my life)."

The rumours began after Zaheer's belated birthday post for the actress. He shared a couple of videos and a picture of the two of them together on Instagram and wrote "Happy Birthday Sonzzz, Thank You for not killing me, I Love You. Here’s to a lot more food, lights, love and laughter. P.s – This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other." Responding to the post, Sonakshi wrote, "Thaaankkk uuu … love uuu … now im coming to kill uuuuuuuu."

After Iqbal's Instagram post, rumours went rampant that the two will soon be tying the knot. Later, Sonakshi responded to the speculations with a reel which was captioned, "Me to media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho? (Why do you all want me to get married as soon as possible?)".

In the clip, Sonakshi can be seen sitting in a room, having deep thoughts. lip-syncing Shah Rukh Khan’s lines from Baazigar, she said, "Accha lagta hai mujhe, bohut mazaa aata hai (I feel good. I have fun)." Captioning the video, she wrote, "Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do."

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her web series debut with 'Fallen', where she plays a cop and will also be seen in 'Bulbul Tarang'.