Sonakshi Sinha blasts trolls as #YoSonakshiSoDumb trends online, says ‘I love memes’

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is unfazed by the rash comments of trolls that started after her appearance on "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC). She claims she is enjoying the memes on her.

"Dear jaage hue trolls. I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem (sic), Merchant of Venice, Periodic Table, Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty, aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes," Sonakshi tweeted on Saturday.

Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes 😂 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 21, 2019

Sonakshi also tweeted a photo of her relaxing and captioned it: "Should've been under the Maldivian sun, but we got some rain instead! No problem because @JumeirahJV makes the waiting inside worth it too!! Love being back in my favourite place in the whole wide world!!! #jumeirahvittaveli #everythingcloser."

Should’ve been under the Maldivian sun, but we got some rain instead!! No problem because @JumeirahJV makes the waiting inside worth it too!! Love being back in my favorite place in the whole wide world!!! #jumeirahvittaveli #everythingcloser pic.twitter.com/Zfl7itkibr — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 21, 2019

Trolls started hounding Sonakshi soon after she was seen struggling to answer a basic question on the "Ramayan" in a special episode of KBC, and #YoSonakshiSoDumb started trending, as reported by IANS earlier.

On the show, Sonakshi is seen on the hotseat with Rajasthani artisan Ruma Devi, facing show host Amitabh Bachchan. He asks: "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?" Sonakshi is visibly confused and uses a lifeline. Soon, the trolling started.

"Names of few people from #SonakshiSinha's family: Shatrughan (Dad), Luv (Brother), Kush (Brother), Ram (Uncle), Lakshman (Uncle), Bharat (Uncle), name of her father's residence: RAMAYANA. Now watch this video to know why #YoSonakshiSoDumb is trending," tweeted a user.

Our PM doesn't know the spelling of 'Strength'.



Our Cabinet Minister doesn't know who discovered Gravity.



Our CM says Internet existed during Mahabharata.



And we expect Sonakshi Sinha to answer all questions correctly in KBC.



LOL 😂#YoSonakshiSoDumb ? — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) September 21, 2019

1 Picture - Bihar Ki Topper 👍



2 Picture - Bihar Ki Flopper 🤣#YoSonakshiSoDumb pic.twitter.com/8PadnEJLjK — Sʜᴇᴋʜᴀʀ Cʜᴀʜᴀʟ ( Bhakt )🚩 (@Shekhar_Chahal_) September 21, 2019

Her brothers Name is "LUV and KUSH", Her Father name is "Shatrughan",Her house name is "Ramayan",and she still don't know about the Holy Ramayan..

Dumbest Ever Actress..#sonakshisinha#YoSonakshiSoDumb pic.twitter.com/52dJVPAVKD — Mohit Verma🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Mohitt_Verma) September 21, 2019

One Twitter user wrote: "#YoSonakshiSoDumb She did the justice with her movie title Kalank." Another wrote: "Don't judge book by its cover. Still shocked even my non hindu friends could tell the answer #YoSonakshiSoDumb."

"For those who don't have the background of this trend. Sonakshi Sinha took helpline for this question but the Mother of Irony is that her Father name is Shatrughan Sinha, Brother names Luv & Kush and she lives in Bungalow called Ramayana. #YoSonakshiSoDumb," wrote another Twitter user.

Names of few people from #SonakshiSinha

's family:

Shatrughan (Dad)

Luv (Brother)

Kush (Brother)

Ram (Uncle)

Lakshman (Uncle)

Bharat (Uncle)

Name of his father's residence: RAMAYANA

Now watch this video to know why #YoSonakshiSoDumb is trending. pic.twitter.com/mlBsHPee2P — Tejas (@imTejasBarot) September 21, 2019

One called her "dumbest ever actress", another named her "Booty without brain". Another wrote: "Just look at this #sonakshisinha said in the first place its sita and then she said Ram. And Lakshmann ji be like #YoSonakshiSoDumb".

Some even compared her to Alia Bhatt, who got labelled as a dumb actress after her appearance on a chat show. "Who is most dumb female actress in Bollywood? Me: Alia Bhatt. Amit Ji: #YoSonakshiSoDumb."

