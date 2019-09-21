Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Sonakshi Sinha blasts trolls as #YoSonakshiSoDumb trends online, says ‘I love memes’

Sonakshi Sinha blasts trolls as #YoSonakshiSoDumb trends online, says ‘I love memes’

Read In Hindi

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is unfazed by the rash comments of trolls that started after her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2019 15:36 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Sonakshi Sinha blasts trolls as #YoSonakshiSoDumb trends online

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is unfazed by the rash comments of trolls that started after her appearance on "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC). She claims she is enjoying the memes on her.

"Dear jaage hue trolls. I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem (sic), Merchant of Venice, Periodic Table, Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty, aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes," Sonakshi tweeted on Saturday.

Sonakshi also tweeted a photo of her relaxing and captioned it: "Should've been under the Maldivian sun, but we got some rain instead! No problem because @JumeirahJV makes the waiting inside worth it too!! Love being back in my favourite place in the whole wide world!!! #jumeirahvittaveli #everythingcloser."

Trolls started hounding Sonakshi soon after she was seen struggling to answer a basic question on the "Ramayan" in a special episode of KBC, and #YoSonakshiSoDumb started trending, as reported by IANS earlier.

On the show, Sonakshi is seen on the hotseat with Rajasthani artisan Ruma Devi, facing show host Amitabh Bachchan. He asks: "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?" Sonakshi is visibly confused and uses a lifeline. Soon, the trolling started.

"Names of few people from #SonakshiSinha's family: Shatrughan (Dad), Luv (Brother), Kush (Brother), Ram (Uncle), Lakshman (Uncle), Bharat (Uncle), name of her father's residence: RAMAYANA. Now watch this video to know why #YoSonakshiSoDumb is trending," tweeted a user.

One Twitter user wrote: "#YoSonakshiSoDumb She did the justice with her movie title Kalank." Another wrote: "Don't judge book by its cover. Still shocked even my non hindu friends could tell the answer #YoSonakshiSoDumb."

"For those who don't have the background of this trend. Sonakshi Sinha took helpline for this question but the Mother of Irony is that her Father name is Shatrughan Sinha, Brother names Luv & Kush and she lives in Bungalow called Ramayana. #YoSonakshiSoDumb," wrote another Twitter user.

One called her "dumbest ever actress", another named her "Booty without brain". Another wrote: "Just look at this #sonakshisinha said in the first place its sita and then she said Ram. And Lakshmann ji be like #YoSonakshiSoDumb".

Some even compared her to Alia Bhatt, who got labelled as a dumb actress after her appearance on a chat show. "Who is most dumb female actress in Bollywood? Me: Alia Bhatt. Amit Ji: #YoSonakshiSoDumb."

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha calls Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone most stylish couple of Bollywood

(With IANS inputs)

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKareena Kapoor celebrates birthday at Ibrahim Palace. Watch video Next Story  