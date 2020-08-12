Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOHA ALI KHAN Soha Ali Khan congratulates 'Quadfather' Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on second pregnancy

Soha Ali Khan shared a special message for sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan shortly after the latter announced her second pregnancy on Wednesday afternoon. Soha took to Instagram account share a photo of her brother Saif Ali Khan with the caption, "The quadfather", referring to the fact that this is the fourth time Saif will be a father. The actor already has Sara and Ibrahim from his first marriage with Amrita Singh, and son Taimur from Kareena.

"Coming soon!! Couldn't resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever!" Soha wrote in her Instagram post tagging Kareena.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kareena and her husband Saif announced they are expecting an addition to their family.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. --Saif and Kareena," said the announcement issued on Wednesday afternoon by the star couple through their office.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have co-starred in films like Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. The duo got married in 2012.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their son Taimur on December 20, 2016. Saif Ali Khan was previously married to actress Amrita Singh, with whom he has two children - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

