Sidharth Malhotra reviews Kiara Advani's performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha, says 'You have my heart...'

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha was released in the theatres on Thursday, June 29, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The film, which opened to a positive response from the audience and critics, marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the movie has been creating the right buzz amongst fans, Sidharth Malhotra too, watched the movie and turned into a cheerleader for his wife's performance.

Taking to his IG stories, Sidharth showered love on Kiara and wrote, "A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my heart. @kiaraaliaadvani so Happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #SatyaPremKiKatha." Responding to it, Kiara reshared his post and wrote, “Thank you my love” to the doting husband.

Sidharth Malhotra's review

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film shows Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem aka Sattu Aggarwal while Kiara plays the role of Katha Kishan Kapadia. The film is a musical drama that showcases the roller coaster ride of Sattu and Katha's love story. It also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. The film is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Satyaprem Ki Katha was officially announced with a motion poster on 23 June 2021 by Sajid Nadiadwala. It was originally slated to be 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', but was changed in order to not hurt the sentiments of the people.

The makers shared a statement regarding same and said, "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans."

The film has a multi-composer soundtrack from Manan Bhardwaj, Payal Dev, and Meet Bros. Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, Sun Sajni, and Pasoori Nu, recreated by Rochak Kohli from Ali Sethi's 2022 Pasoori from Coke Studio.

