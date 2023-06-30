Kangana Ranaut-Raghava Lawrence’s 'Chandramukhi 2' to hit screens soon, makers unveil new poster

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut-Raghava Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut is on a roll! The actress surprised her fans by revealing that her next 'Chandramukhi 2' will be released on Ganesh Chaturthi. The release date was announced on Thursday, with a new poster featuring Raghava Lawrence. The Tamil film's poster shows Raghava looking through a peephole in a door.

Chandramukhi 2 release date

In the poster, Raghava is seen in an intense avatar as he can be seen looking through a peephole in a door. Sharing it, Kangana confirmed that Chandramukhi is coming back this Ganesh Chaturthi. The film is slated to release on September 19. The caption read, “We are thrilled to announce that the doors to the much-awaited sequel Chandramukhi 2 will be open from Ganesh Chaturthi.”

About Chandramukhi 2

Helmed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Chandramukhi 2 also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar, Vadivelu, Lakshmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Srushtii Dange, Ravi Maria and Suresh Menon in important roles.

Vasu is returning to the director's chair for Chandramukhi 2 and Oscar winner M M Keeravaani has composed music for the film. The film completed production on June 20.

What's next for Kangana?

Apart from this, Kangana will be seen in period drama film 'Emergency', which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician, which will be out in theatres on November 24, 2023.

She recently unveiled the official teaser of the film on her Instagram which she captioned, "A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it's people.#Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November." The film also marks actress' directorial debut. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

