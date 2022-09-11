Shweta Tiwari advices daughter Palak Tiwari not to get married; here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA TIWARI Shweta Tiwari with daughter Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. She has been able to carve a niche for herself and is still remembered for her iconic role as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay, a show which gave her mass popularity. Apart from her professional success story, Shweta's personal life has also been talked about. After two failed marriages, once with Raja Chaudhary and then Abhinav Kohli, the actress has proved that she is a doting mother to her two kids, a daughter Palak and a son Riyansh. Palak is an actress and is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Recently during an interview, the actress revealed one piece of advice she has given to her daughter. Shweta shared that she has told Palak that she should never get married.

Talking to Bombay Times, Shweta said that even though Palak is free to make her own decision, she does not want her to get married just because she is in a relationship. She said, "I don’t believe in the institution of marriage. In fact, I even tell my daughter not to get married. It’s her life and I don’t dictate to her how to lead it, but I want her to think well before taking the plunge. Just because you are in a relationship, it doesn’t have to culminate into marriage. Life mein shaadi karna bahut zaoori hai aur shaadi ke bina zindagi kaise chalegi yeh nahi hona chahiye."

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari got married to Raja Chaudhary in 1999. Palak was born a year later. They were separated in 2007. The actress later married Abhinav Kohli in 2013 but that marriage also ended in 2019 on a bitter note. She has a six-year-old son with Abhinav.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari will be seen in a show titled Main Hoon Aparajita opposite Manav Gohil. She is excited to reunite with Manav after so many years. She told IANS, "I still remember, we were very young when we both started our journey on television. Now, after 15 years, we are coming back together for Main Hoon Aparajita. He is an amazing professional, and I am sure we will have a gala time shooting with each other."

The show will follow the heartwarming journey of Aparajita, a doting mother of three, who is preparing them for the roller coaster ride called life. Manav will be seen playing the role of Akshay, who is a dominating man, who wants it all in his life. Coming from a wealthy family, he has a flourishing business and though he has very few words to express himself, he always displays solid emotions and conveys his thoughts in precise hard-hitting words.

The show is starting from September 27 on Zee TV.

