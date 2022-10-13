Shruti Haasan opens up on getting nose job done, says 'it's my face'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTIHAASAN Shruti Haasan opens up on getting nose job

Shruti Haasan is one of the most sought-after actresses today. The actress made her debut with a cameo in the 2000 release, Hey Ram. The film was released in both Hindi and Tamil. Over the years, she has starred in a number of films and has proven herself with her acting chops. The actress, who is busy with her film 'Salaar', recently admitted to having done a nose job. The actress shared that she had a broken nose and getting to fix her nose is her right. She said that after doing her first film with the old nose, she chose to do the surgery.

While talking to 'Hauterfly' magazine, the actress said, "I did get my nose fixed and it was very obvious I got my nose fixed. My nose was broken and quite different from before and I did my first film with my old nose.

She also revealed how people taunted her by saying that she was using deviated septum as an excuse to fix her nose.

She further mentioned, "And people are like she's just using the deviated septum excuse. No, I did have a deviated septum, it hurt. But if I could make it prettier, it's my face, why wouldn't I? It was that simple."

In addition, she also spoke about getting fillers and said that it is her body and those who want to do something to it or don't want to do something, it is their choice just like it was hers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan has a slew of films in her pipeline. The actress will star alongside Prabhas in the Prashanth Neel-directed film Salaar. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on September 28, 2023. Shruti also has Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie NBK 107 in her kitty.

