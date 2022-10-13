Willie Spence American Idol' runner-up dies in car accident

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@WILLIESPENCEOFFICIAL Willie Spence American Idol' runner-up Instagram post

American Idol runner-up of Season 19, Willie Spence died in a car crash at the age of 23. According to Variety, Spence was driving from Tennessee to his home in Atlanta when he crashed into a semi-truck that was parked on the side of the road. A recent post by the official handle of 'American Idol' read, "We are devastated about the passing of our beloved 'American Idol' family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.

A video of Spence performing Rihanna's 'Diamonds' during his 'American Idol' audition is included in the post. Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan praised Spence's performance, with Bryan saying, "You are a special, special human being. I did not want it to end." Richie praised Spence's delivery and facial expression, describing the performance as "unbelievable" and calling him an "undeniable star." Spence said that he aspires to share his talent with the world and win a Grammy when Perry asked where he saw himself in five years.

Fans and celebrities shared their condolences on the post. Olivia Ximines one of the contestants of American Idol wrote, 'Anyone who was able to meet him and witness his raw talent and loving spirit was truly blessed'. Singer and song writer, Lauren Mascitti also expressed grief and commented, 'This is absolutely heartbreaking. Sending prayers for strength and comfort to his family and loved ones'.

Season 5 runner-up Katharine McPhee honoured Spence on her Instagram story, writing, "Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you." Spence and McPhee performed a duet during his time on Season 19. Spence won over 'American Idol' viewers with his performances of Hoagy Carmichael's 'Georgia on My Mind,' made popular by Ray Charles, and Sam Cooke's 'A Change Is Gonna Come.' He came in second place, trailing Chayce Beckham, the winner.

