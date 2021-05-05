Shradhha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan promote proning, tell what to do if SpO2 level drops below 94

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARDDHA KAPOOR, VARUN DHAWAN Celebs promote proning

Given the rapidly rising COVID 19 cases in the country and oxygen crisis, several celebrities have come forward urging everyone to donate, sharing SOS messages and spreading awareness about the deadly disease. On Tuesday, actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi took to Instagram telling people about proving and what to do if they have falling oxygen levels. Sharing an infographic on the social media timelines, the celebrities stated that COVID patients who have oxygen levels falling below 94 and can't get oxygen cylinders immediately should go for proning technique.

"Proning is a medically accepted position, to improve breathing, comfort and oxygenation. People with less SPO2 levels can safely try this at home but please consult a doctor if levels have dropped drastically," they captioned her post.

Also read | Proning: How to increase oxygen level at home while waiting for help

In addition to these, Nora Fatehi in her post also mentioned that proning position improves ventilation and enables comfortable breathing.

"Physical position affects the distribution and volume of air in the lungs, and can have direct effects on the expansion of the lungs to permit the exchange of oxygen & carbon dioxide in the blood. In the last few years, prone positioning has been used increasingly in the treatment of patients with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and this is now considered a simple & safe method to improve oxygenation," she mentioned in the caption.

Apart from this, she also listed down the precautionary measures that need to be taken while proning.

Avoid proning if pregnant

Avoid proning for an hour after meals

Maintain proning for only as many times as easily tolerable

Keep a track of any pressure sores or injuries, especially, around bony prominences

Avoid proning if you have major cardiac conditions

Avoid proning if you have an unstable spine, femur or pelvic fractures

Apart from them actors Sonu Sood, Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Randeep Hooda among others have come forward to help those in need during COVID crisis.

