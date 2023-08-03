Thursday, August 03, 2023
     
  Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza spark divorce rumours again after former changes his Instagram bio

Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza spark divorce rumours again after former changes his Instagram bio

Before the changes, the cricketer’s bio read, "Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar", following which netizens are speculating that Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza are heading for a separation.

Updated on: August 03, 2023
Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza

Tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s relationship has been under the spotlight with relentless speculation about their divorce. Earlier, the couple refused to comment on their rumoured separation and continued to woo fans with their OTT series 'The Mirza Malik Show'. However, a few changes in Pakistani cricketer's bio has brought the spotlight on their divorce. Sania Mirza's name appears to no longer be included on Shoaib Malik's Instagram account as his wife.

Before the changes, the cricketer’s bio read, "Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar", following which netizens are speculating that Sania and Shoaib are heading for a separation.

India Tv - Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHOAIB MALIKShoaib Malik's Instagram Bio

For the unversed, Shoaib and Sania married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. Certain reports claimed that Shoiab and Sania have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage and co-parenting their son. It was also rumoured that Shoaib was cheating on Sania. 

With all the speculations, it was reported that the main reason behind Sania and Shoaib's fallout is Ayesha Omar with whom the latter featured in an intimate photoshoot. If reports are to be believed, the Pakistani cricketer is having an extra-marital affair with Ayesha.

Neither Sania nor Shoaib has made any announcement in this regard. Earlier, the former Pakistani cricketer addressed the reports about their rumoured divorce. Talking to a news portal, Shoaib reportedly said, "It is our personal matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone." However, Sania's cryptic posts, captions and stories hinted at their divorce. 

Sania posted a photo with her son and wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest days @izhaan.mirzamalik." She also posted an Instagram story a couple of days ago that read, "Where do broken hearts go?" Another interesting detail that has come to the fore reportedly is that Sania recently moved to a new house in Dubai. Sania was living in a villa in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with Shoaib Malik earlier, but, she later moved to a different locality in Dubai.

