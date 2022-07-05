Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHILPASHETTYKUNDRA Shilpa Shetty shares mushy pictures with Raj Kundra from their Paris vacation; fans call them 'best couple'

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the power couples in the Bollywood industry. Despite several troubles in their paradise, the two have been standing strong like a pillar. And now that things are fine, they are making the best use of this time by spending time with each other. This is why the two of them have now flown to Paris for a vacation. Shilpa who is quite active on her social media handle keeps on sharing positive posts on her handle. And now that she is having the best time of her life, she took this as an opportunity to treat her fans with some pictures and videos. Taking to the photo-sharing application, the actress shared a glimpse of what's happening in Paris. She shared a video of herself and a photo with her husband from the romantic city.

The video shows the actress wearing cosy attire and walking near Eiffel Tower. While sharing the video, she wrote, "Je t’aime Paris" in the caption. Speaking about the picture, it was shared on her Instagram story with the hashtag "#parisdiaries." The couple, in the same, looked good as they posed together in the photo.

Have a look:

Image Source : INSTA Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in Paris

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra deleted all of his social media platforms after getting embroiled in the porn case. He made his comeback on the occasion of Shilpa's birthday when he shared a post that read, "Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi."

For those unversed, Raj and Shilpa got married in the year 2009 and have two kids together - son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

On the work front, Shilpa recently made her comeback in the Bollywood industry with Nikamma. Next up, she has Rohit Shetty’s cop universe in the pipeline. Shilpa will be seen in the web series centred around the Indian Police Force. The show also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi will premiere digitally, positively by year-end.