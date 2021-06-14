Shilpa Shetty shares cryptic post on 'shared suffering' as Raj Kundra opens up on divorce with ex-wife Kavita

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty shares post on 'shared suffering' as Raj Kundra opens up on divorce with Kavita

After Raj Kundra's tell-all interview Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty took to her social media and shared a cryptic post on ‘shared suffering’, leading to speculations about whether it has any connection with her husband Raj Kundra’s recent comments on his first marriage and ex-wife Kavita. Shilpa took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the book she was reading by writer Anais Nin, though she deleted one of the photos later.

The entire text read, “Goodness does not exist in isolation. Every act of goodness contributes to a greater good. Similarly, when any act of goodness is delayed or thwarted, we all suffer. Sometimes we see or hear about bad things being done to good people, and we don’t do anything because the events seem so far away or disconnected from us. But when a good person is attacked, injured, arrested, jailed, tortured, or killed anywhere in the world, we are all diminished- and we are all a little less safe.” Shilpa shared the picture with the caption, "Feel the heal".

Shilpa shared a second page of the same book in another screenshot that had Anais Nin’s quote, “Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive.” Shilpa captioned the pic with “Missing my friends”.

Shilpa recently celebrated her 46th birthday on June 8. A couple of days after her birthday, old videos and articles of Raj Kundra's first wife blaming her for breaking their relationship went viral. An old video of Raj's ex-wife Kavita also resurfaced in which she was seen calling out Shilpa for her divorce. Upset with the same, Raj Kundra broke his silence over the matter and denied all the allegations. He also revealed that his ex-wife Kavita cheated on him with his sister's husband Vansh. He said this was the real reason behind the end of their marriage.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra said, "We were living in one house with my mum, dad and my sister and her husband had moved over from India to try and settle in the UK. She grew very close to my ex-brother in law spending more and more time with him especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex wife the benefit of doubt."

Raj Kundra married Shilpa Shetty in 2009 and they have two children-- son Viaan and daughter Samisha.