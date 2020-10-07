Wednesday, October 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra pays animated tribute to Sonu Sood, watch video

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra pays animated tribute to Sonu Sood, watch video

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa Shetty shared how Viaan created an animated video for Sonu Sood after seeing him helping thousands of migrant workers during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2020 20:31 IST
Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra pays animated tribute to Sonu Sood
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra pays animated tribute to Sonu Sood

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is proud of her eight-year-old son Viaan, who paid tribute to actor Sonu Sood with his school project. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared how Viaan created an animated video for Sonu after seeing him helping thousands of migrant workers during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

"Kids are keen observers of all that happens around them. Watching Viaan work on his recent school project reiterated this... The topic for his project was to talk about 'people who made a difference'. With all that has happened in these past few months, he's been observing and admiring all the work that my dear friend @sonu_sood has put in selflessly for the people in need. In times when everyone stayed at home with fear, he decided to be brave and put others' pain before his feelings," Shilpa wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Kids are keen observers of all that happens around them. Watching Viaan work on his recent school project reiterated this... The topic for his project was to talk about ‘people who made a difference’. With all that has happened in these past few months, he’s been observing and admiring all the work that my dear friend @sonu_sood has put in selflessly for the people in need. In times when everyone stayed at home with fear, he decided to be brave and put others’ pain before his feelings. His brave and relentless service towards migrants who reached out to him really struck a chord with Viaan. So, he worked on this lovely animated video that he conceptualised, wrote, dubbed for, and edited as an ode to this hero (Viaan’s choice completely). I take immense pride in sharing this one with you all - a ‘proud mommy’ moment (Remember he’s only 8) 😍❤️ This one is for you, Sonu!😊🤗 @rajkundra9 . . . . . #ProudMomma #son #dogood #schoolproject #family #friends #blessed #gratitude #inspiring #hero

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Viaan's project shows the animated version of Sonu making arrangements for two migrant workers to help them reach home.

"His brave and relentless service towards migrants who reached out to him really struck a chord with Viaan. So, he worked on this lovely animated video that he conceptualised, wrote, dubbed for, and edited as an ode to this hero (Viaan's choice completely). I take immense pride in sharing this one with you all - a 'proud mommy' moment (Remember he's only 8)," she added.

Shilpa is currently in Manali for the shoot of "Hungama 2", which also features Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X