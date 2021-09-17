Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY, AKANKSHA WATCH: Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares first glimpse from her Vaishno Devi visit

Amid the ongoing pornography case of businessman Raj Kundra, his wife and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra visited Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to seek blessings of the Lord on Wednesday. The actress returned to Mumbai on Thursday night. She treated her fans and followers with a glimpse from her visit to the holy shrine.

Shilpa shared a series of videos from her small trip to Vaishno Devi. In the videos, Shilpa can be seen with her friend Akanksha Malhotra. Both of them can be seen riding on the backs of horses as they make their way to the shrine.

In another video, she shared a glimpse of the colourful shops and the mountains lined up on both sides of the road during the climb. She chanted 'Jai Mata di' during the journey.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Jammu and Kashmir, she said, "I am very happy to be here. It was due to the goddesses' call that I came all the way to pay obeisance to her."

The Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday submitted a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet before Esplanade Court in connection with the pornography case against businessman Raj Kundra. As per information shared by Mumbai police on Thursday, the 1500-page charge sheet contains the statements of 43 witnesses including Kundra's wife and actress Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa in a statement to Mumbai police claimed she was not aware of her husband Raj Kundra's activities as she was busy with her work.

Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.