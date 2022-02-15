Shibani Dandekar made it to Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party with a twist. See Inside pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's marriage is one of the most awaited weddings of Bollywood. Ahead of their D-day, Farhan celebrated his bachelor's party. Taking to Instagram, Farhan dropped a picture with his guy gang. In the image, we can see the 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' star sharing smiles with his close buddies including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak.

What caught everyone's attention was Shibani Dandekar's presence in the party. Well! don't be surprised, actually the picture also featured the cutouts of Shibani and Farhan's faces.

"The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," Farhan captioned the post.

Take a look:

Glimpse of Farhan's bachelor's party garnered several likes and comments. Shibani, too, commented on the post. "Umm... technically I am there too," she wrote.

Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering for their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. The celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse. The veteran singer had confirmed Farhan's wedding with Shibani. He told ETimes, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

Earlier, Shibani also shared a picture of herself hinting at her wedding to Farhan Akhtar. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of her in which she could be seen all snuggled up and sleeping on a couch that seemed to be at an airport's waiting lounge. In the caption, she wrote, "Exhausted but Excited!" What apparently discreetly hinted at her upcoming wedding was cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur's comment on her post. He wrote, "I am excited to be exhausted next weekend."

For the unversed, Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters Shakya and Akira.