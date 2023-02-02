Shehzada song 'Mere Sawaal Ka' OUT: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's chemistry woos fans

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Mere Sawaal Ka

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's much-awaited film Shehzada, which was earlier set to hit the big screen on February 10 has been postponed to February 17. Ahead of the grand release, the makers of the film have dropped a new song titled 'Mere Sawaal Ka'. After two peppy numbers, 'Chedkhaniyan' and 'Munda Sona Hoon Main', this is the third song. Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan dropped the song video along with the caption, "Only Samara has Shehzada's heart. #MereSawaalKa out now. #Shehzada #17thFeb in theatres !!"

The song is high on romance featuring Kartik with Kriti Sanon. The actor is first seen trying to get Kriti's attention. Later, the duo romances. Set in the fuzzy backdrop of Delhi, Mere Sawaal Ka is penned by Sholks Lal with composition by Pritam and mesmerizing vocals by Shashwat Singh and Shalmali Kolgade.

Shehzaada Trailer

Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. The trailer sees the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor effortlessly stepping into the shoe of an action hero without leaving his stellar comic timings.

In Shehzaada the 32-year-old Kartik Aaryan portrays the character of 'Bantu'. In the trailer, it comes to the fore that while he actually belongs to a rich family, he has been raised by a middle-class family. Kartik gives full rugged vibes wearing a shirt, denim, bandana.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan the film also starring Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles, is all set to hit the theatres on February 17, 2023. Shehzada is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna & Aman Gill. The film marks the return of Kartik to the big screen after his previous blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee.

