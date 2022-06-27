Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FANPAGES Shehnaaz Gill sets the stage on fire at Umang 2022 as she dances to 'The Punjaabban Song' from Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Shehnaaz Gill has surely become a social media sensation. Every now and then we find pictures or videos of the Ex-Bigg Boss contestant going viral on the internet. Yet again, a similar incident has taken place. This time, the video was captured during the recently held Umang 2022 in which the Punjabi singer-actress was an attendee. Shehnaaz, during the course of the event, set the stage on fire when she performed on a couple of songs like-- 'Hauli Gidhe Vich Nach Patloni' and 'Kurta Pajama.' However, what caught everyone's attention was her performance on 'The Punjaabban Song' from the recently released film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo.' The video was shared by her fan clubs and looking at the same it looks like she has now impressed Varun Dhawan.

Shehnaaz performed at the event that had many other celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan performing. Ever since her rocking performance, the hashtag #ShehnaazAtUmang2022 has been trending on Twitter. The video shows her running from the stage toward the guests sitting in the audience. She makes everyone stand up and dance and amongst everyone, Johnny Lever was also seen performing to the hook step of the song.

The video was shared by a user who wrote, "Performers of the night at Umang festival. Jealous Souls #ShehnaazGill have much more to offer for you,. Excitement Barkrar Rakho Keep Shining @ishehnaaz_gill Many more success to you. God Bless You #ShehnaazAtUmang2022."

The video was also shared by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who wrote, "Energized the whole crowd, Queen @ishehnaaz_gill."

As soon as fans saw her performance, they were left impressed with Shehnaaz and spoke about how she has grown and changed since Salman Khan's reality show. For those unversed, Umang happens to be an annual charity show which is organized by Mumbai Police during which people from the Bollywood fraternity entertain the police force and show their appreciation and gratitude towards their relentless service.

Recently, Shehnaaz made a ramp debut in bridal attire where she was looking extremely pretty. Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share the video, she wrote, "Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan. Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love are immeasurable. #ShowStopper #ShehnaazGill".

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Due to Shehnaaz's close proximity to Actor Salman Khan, fans have been speculating that she will be seen in his next film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.'