Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla while talking to BK Shivani: Our journey is still going on

If there's one couple who got the limelight in 2021, it was none other than Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The duo that became popular for their adorable chemistry in Bigg Boss 13 grabbed all the eyeballs when the actor passed away in September last year. After his sudden death, not just fans also the industry counterparts looked out for the Punjabi singer. After remaining low-key for almost a month, she finally stepped out for the promotion of her film 'Honsla Rakh.' Slowly and steadily, she was seen moving on in her life and was clicked at various events-- be it spending time in an orphanage or attending her manager's engagement. Well now, she shared a video of a conversation she recently had with spiritual guru BK Shivani during which she was seen speaking about the late actor.

During the chat, she said, "I would often tell Sidharth that I want to talk to Sister Shivani. I really like her. He always said ‘Yes, definitely’ and then, it eventually happened. I always had the intention and that probably reached you in some way."

Further, she said, "God made me meet that soul and kept us together as friends so that he could teach me something. In those 2 years, I learnt so much. My path was going to go towards God and that is probably why this soul led me towards that path. He taught me so much. He made me meet you. I could strongly handle everything."

Not only this but Sana even said that despite the fact that they are not together but their journey is still going on. Shehnaaz said, "Humari journey abhi hai, unki journey complete ho chuki hai. Unka kapda change ho chuka hai lekin woh kahin na kahin aa chuke hain..shakal unki change ho gayi hai but woh dobara iss roop mein aa chuke hain. Unka account mere saath abhi ke liye band ho gaya hai...phir may be continue hoga."

Many months have passed since Sidharth's death but the online support for Shehnaaz, who has been through a tough phase still continues. The duo had grown closer to one another during their stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'.

After the show ended, Shehnaaz and Sidharth also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.