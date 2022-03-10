Fans go 'tauba tauba' as Shehnaaz Gill amazes with her impeccable transformation; watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill never fails to amaze her fans. The actress is loved on social media and every time she shares a post, it goes viral on the internet. Her latest video shared on Instagram has met with a similar positive response. On Thursday, Shehnaaz posted a video where she is seen transforming into different stylish avatars. The actress is seen in multiple outfits as the song 'tauba tauba' plays in the backdrop.

The video opens with Shehnaaz gazing into the camera looking stunning in a yellow top as her hair flies in the breeze. Next, she appears in a boho look sporting a printed long dress with braided hair. for her third look, Shehnaaz goes for an all-black outfit, followed by red formal wear. For the last look, she opted for a red-black ensemble. Check out the post here:

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Fans loved her chemistry with co-contestant and winner of BB 13 Sishnaaz Gill. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020.

Recently, she opened up about her bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla in actor Shilpa Shetty's upcoming chat show 'Shape Of You'. In the trailer of the show, Shehnaaz can be seen in her adorable, quirky avatar. Remembering the late close friend, Shehnaaz shared, "Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha. (Sidharth always wanted to see me smiling.)"

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40. After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz has released a heartfelt music video tribute titled 'Tu Yaheen hai'. She also graced the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' season finale and dedicated a special tribute in the beloved memory of her close friend.

--with agency inputs