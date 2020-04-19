Shatrughan Sinha clarifies Rs 25 cr remark wasn't for Akshay Kumar, praises actor for his generous donation

Image Source : TWITTER Shatrughan Sinha clarifies Rs 25 cr remark wasn't for Akshay Kumar

Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha has been in the limelight for coming forward to support his daughter Sonakshi Sinha over her Ramayan controversy. The actor also took a jiv=be at Bollywood celebrities for publicizing donations for the coronavirus relief fund. Soon after his statement, it was said that the actor has taken a dig at Akshay Kumar who donated Rs 25 crore to PM Modi's CARES Fund and Rs 3 crore to BMC for making PPE kits. Now, the actor has clarified that his remarks were not aimed at the Housefull 4 actor and praised him for his generosity.

Shatrughan Sinha in an interview with Bollywood Hungama said, "When I made that statement, I didn’t have Akshay Kumar in mind. People came to their own conclusion because Akshay has given Rs 25 crore for the virus-affected. I would never target Akshay for any taunt. He is not only my daughter Sonakshi’s leading man but also a dear family friend. We visit one another socially."

Another important precaution that needs immediate attention is for those who are anxiously waiting to visit the saloon/ barber shop once the lockdown is over. According to the best of experts & US Dept of Health, Beware! as they suggest to avoid visit to these places as there — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 19, 2020

He added, "Akshay is constantly tapping into his stardom to do good for the needy and the underprivileged. Whenever there is a cause, he’s always at the forefront to help. His generosity and concern for the downtrodden is an example to all of us."

Earlier in his statement, Shatrughan Sinha had said that it is demoralizing when he hears that someone has contributed Rs 25 crore and said that humanitarian acts should not be publicized. He also stated that these acts have become the sole reason to 'show-off.'

Not just Shatrughan Singh but his daughter Sonakshi Sinha also believed in keeping mum about charitable gestures. The actress did not tweet about her contribution to PM Modi's CARES Fund which made him the target of the trolls. Hitting back at them, the actress had said, "Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced,contributions weren’t made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference)"

Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn't announced,contributions weren't made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference)😊 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 31, 2020

