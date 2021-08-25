Sharmila Tagore has all things nice to say about Kareena Kapoor Khan: Her presence calms me

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KAREENAUPDATES Sharmila has all things nice to say about Kareena

Sharmila Tagore and Kareena Kapoor Khan never shy away from talking about their relationship. The two are very fond of each other and every time they're asked about one another, they only have nice things to say. Recently, when the veteran actor was asked about her daughter-in-law, she couldn't help but share how fond she is of Bebo. Sharmila shared how the actress' humility makes her different from others.

"I am so fond of her. What is so wonderful about her is that she is so calm. I have seen her interact with her staff, her hairdresser and designer. I would sometimes snap at my hairdresser if we were being summoned and I would say zara jaldi karo, but not Kareena,” Sharmila told ETimes about Kareena, the actress who is married to Saif Ali Khan.

“She is very patient and I love that about Kareena. Her presence calms me. She doesn't compare herself with anybody. She does her own thing. I am very happy that she is my daughter-in-law. She says, ‘I am like your daughter’. I say, ‘Yes you are’,” she added.

Earlier when Kareena Kapoor Khan’s hosted Sharmila on What Women Want 2, the veteran actress had said that Kareena is very good at maintaining relationships and in keeping touch while her children Saif and Soha are not. She also praised her hospitality, called it the Kapoor genes, and how Kareena takes care of everything in the house and is polite with the house help.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently launched her book "Pregnancy Bible". She posted a video of the same on her Instagram page.

Recalling her journey as an author, the actress wrote on her Instagram page: "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies."

Kareena had announced conceiving her book "Pregnancy Bible" on Taimur's birthday in 2020.

"In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I'm proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS. I'm both excited and nervous to share this with you. The pre-order link is in my bio," Kareena had written.

On the work front, Kareena's upcoming film is "Laal Singh Chaddha" in the lead role opposite Aamir Khan.