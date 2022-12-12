Shah Rukh Khan wishes Thalaiva Rajinikanth on his birthday, actor shares unseen photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rajinikanth on his birthday

The King Khan of Bollywood has wished Thalaiva Rajinikanth on his 72nd birthday. SRK took to his Instagram handle to express love and gratitude towards the veteran actor. He posted an unseen photo in which Shah Rukh and Rajinikanth held hands and posed for the camera. The photo was clicked at the wedding ceremony of actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, the duo smiled at the camera. They were seen sitting with several other people at the event.

"To the coolest, swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever….love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday", SRK's post read.

As Rajinikanth turned a year older on Monday, several celebrities wished him. Actor Kamal Haasan wrote on Twitter, the translation of which read, “Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth Wish you on this auspicious day to continue your journey of success.” Actor Dulquer Salmaan said, “Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir ! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever.” Actor Dhanush also tweeted, “Happy Birthday Thalaivaa.”

Dharma Productions and Red Chillies also took to their Twitter account respectively to wish the legendary actor.

