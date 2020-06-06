Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRKIAN_19 Shah Rukh Khan to play a journalist in R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect?

Fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been waiting for to witness him recreate his magic on the big screen since his last appearance in Aanand L. Rai's 2018 film Zero. He has been very active in the showbiz as a producer but hasn't announced his next film as an actor yet. However, according to the reports, SRK is all set to make appearances in a couple of films. Earlier, it was said that Shah Rukh has a cameo in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, now a Mumbai Mirror report claims that he has shot for a small role in R Madhavan's upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

According to the reports, Shah rukh khan had shot for a small yet important part of the film. Mumbai Mirror quoted a source saying, "Ayan and Maddy are extremely fond of SRK and believed no one but he fits the bill. Neither are run-of-the-mill cameos, but are integral to the plot and carry the narrative forward." It further revealed that SRK will be seen as a journalist in R Madhavan's films.

The source added, "n Rocketry, he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan, and takes us through the protagonist’s journey in flashback." Earlier, Madhavan has played the cameo role of NASA scientist in his 2018 film Zero. Looks like the superstar is all set to return the favor.

On the other hand, in Brahmastra, SRK will be seen as a scientist. A Pinkvilla report read, "Brahmastra is designed in such a way that each of these actors play a key role in the narrative. Ranbir’s character meets each of them at different times of his quest to find the Brahmastra. While Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist, SRK essays the role of a scientist. Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh and Dimple Kapadia are all aids to Ranbir’s character at specific points in the plot and push the story ahead. All of them have clues leading Ranbir to the Brahmastra. In fact, the film opens with Shah Rukh’s sequence. It’s a long scene and SRK shot it over ten days at Film City earlier this year."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been playing a significant role in providing help to the corona relief program. He has donated generously to various relief funds and has also provided his office building for being turned into a quarantine center. SRK's Meer Foundation has been helping the daily wage workers and others affected by the pandemic on many levels.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage