Shah Rukh Khan's latest picture breaks the internet. Fans call him 'most handsome man'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANASBUKHASH Shah Rukh Khan's latest picture breaks the internet

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is immensely popular all over the world. Everywhere he goes, he manages to grab the eyeballs with his charismatic personality and otherworldly charm. The actor's latest picture has managed to hypnotize the fans yet again. An Emirati talk show host Anas Bukhash on Friday shared a picture with SRK and it went viral in no time. Donning a light blue shirt and white pants, hair tied at the back, Shah Rukh Khan looked droolworthy in the Instagram post. There is no denying that the superstar doesn't need to do much to leave fans to go weak in the knees.

The picture instantly got many likes and comments. Looking at SRK, fans couldn't stop saying that he is the most handsome man in the world. One user wrote, "OMG I'm melting." Another fan commented, "Could the picture be any more shining.: Fans even called Anas lucky to have met SRK. With the post, the show's host hinted at a collaboration with SRK.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's look, it is rumored that the superstar has grown his hair for his upcoming film Pathan. It has been two years that the fans have seen SRK on the big screen and the excitement for his upcoming film is unmatched. During his new year video, Khan hinted that the film will release this year.

Singing off the video, he said, "So here's wishing you all lots of love... and see you all on the big screen in 2021." This definitely left SRK fans jumping with joy that the superstar will be back to weave his magic this year on the big screen. Check out the video-

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's film Zero in 2018 alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He played the role of a dwarf. While the performances were much appreciated, the film failed to mark its presence at the box office.

Talking about Pathan, the film is being helmed by 'War' director Siddharth Anand. The movie is being billed as an action-thriller and is produced by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While the makers haven't officially announced it yet, it might release on Diwali 2021.