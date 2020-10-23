Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHRUKHKHAN_PHOTOS Shah Rukh Khan provides 2000 PPE kits to COVID19 warriors in Chhattisgarh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's NGO, Meer Foundation, has been working to aid the frontline COVID19 warriors in their battle against the deadly virus. From providing PPEs kits, their personal properties and office, and other necessities, the actor has been making sure that the warriors are well equipped to fight the battle. Recently, SRK through Meer Foundation provided 2000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to Chhattisgarh for its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister T S Singh Deo tweeted to laud the actor's kind gesture to help the frontline warriors.

He wrote, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to @iamsrk& @MeerFoundation for providing PPE kits to protect our frontline warriors. Thanks, @rajshriartistfor connecting us and making this possible. Your generosity has inspired many more to protect our healthcare heroes."

Always ready to help, the megastar took to Twitter in response and said, "Sir, We all are trying in whatever capacity we can to help our brothers and sisters to overcome these hard times. Wishing you the best with these endeavours too."

Sir, We all are trying in whatever capacity we can to help our brothers and sisters to overcome these hard times. Wishing you the best with these endeavors too. https://t.co/pZT3kv7yle — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 22, 2020

Earlier, the 'Raees' actor contributed to the PM CARES fund and had extended financial contributions to states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi. The actor had also been active on social media, urging fans to come forward that help the healthcare workers during the tough time. He had earlier tweeted, "Let’s support the brave health officials and medical teams that are leading the fight against the coronavirus by contributing towards supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A little help can go a long way."

Let’s support the brave health officials and medical teams that are leading the fight against the coronavirus by contributing towards supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A little help can go a long way. @MeerFoundationhttps://t.co/zfUWD5GnrD https://t.co/qMG39nau8B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 14, 2020

On a related note, Shah Rukh Khan completed 28 years in the film industry in 2020. He feels it's the people who allowed him to entertain them for almost three decades. On the release date of his debut film, SRK had taken to Instagram to thank his fans and wrote, "Don't know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank you all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you. 28 years and counting. Thank you Gauri Khan for capturing this moment"

Shah Rukh made his foray into acting with small screen shows like Circus and Fauji. Then, in 1992, Shah Rukh entered Bollywood with Deewana, which also starred late actors Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. And with the hard work he continued to put into his career, he gradually found a special place in the history of cinema and became one of the top personalities of the country. Today, he is most commonly called the 'King Of Romance.'

ALSO READ | DDLJ turns 25: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol share special videos; Cast and crew cherish old memories

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage