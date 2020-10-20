DDLJ turns 25: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol share special videos; Cast and crew cherish old memories

Image Source : YASH RAJ FILMS SRK and Kajol share videos on Twitter

Blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has fondly completed 25 years and the cast and crew couldn’t stop but share emotional tweets. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan recently took to his Twitter account to post a special video and expressed his gratitude.

This film proved to be a blockbuster and was a benchmark in SRK’s career. It not only gave him some of his most iconic dialogues but also made his character Raj Malhotra immensely popular. SRK captioned the video saying, “25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf”

25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/HHZyPR29f9 — Raj Malhotra (@iamsrk) October 20, 2020

Talking about the film the superstar said, "I was told by many people that I looked unconventional, very different from what the perception of a leading man was. I did feel, maybe, not being handsome enough -- or, as they called it back then, 'chocolaty' -- would make me unsuitable for romantic roles. Also, I am very shy and awkward with ladies, and I didn't know how I would say all the loving, romantic bits."

Meanwhile, the other lead Kajol also posted the same video and wrote, “Raj & Simran! 2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you #25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf @iamsrk #AdityaChopra”

I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you♥️#25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf@iamsrk #AdityaChopra pic.twitter.com/ikkKFef6F1 — Simran (@itsKajolD) October 20, 2020

Speaking about the film Kajol said in a statement, "I think 'DDLJ' is timeless because everybody identifies somewhere down the line with Simran and with Raj. I think they just like these characters a lot! They have liked them for years and years now and it's one of those things that you always like and probably will always like."

SRK and Kajol even changed their names and display pictures on Twitter to Raj Malhotra and Simran respectively.

Apart from the leads, the other cast and crew of the film also posted the pics and videos on social media.

Filmmaker Karan Johar who was a part of the film as an actor took to his Instagram and shared a video. He wrote, “DDLJ is so so special to me and will always be....it was my training ground ....I have indelible memories of our times on set....the film has achieved the status of being a legendary love story and I am so proud that I was a tiny part of this beautiful film! Thank you Adi for all my learning’s and all the memories ... #DDLJ25 @yrf”

Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films, Uday Chopra, Parmeet Sethi and others also shared their tweets. Take a look:

25 years ago on this day, the definition of romance was rewritten. Raj met Simran, they fell in love and since then, we can't stop swooning over this epic love story. Celebrating #DDLJ25 pic.twitter.com/ocpyDv0c5N — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 20, 2020

A picture of me from the sets of DDLJ. It’s been 25 years!!! Was a truly special and fun experience. The memories will last for ever... #DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/jPohN6YdFV — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 20, 2020

25 years wow! Thank you for showering love and support for this amazing film. And thank you Adi Chopra for making me part of history!!! I am truly humbled!!🙏#DDLJ25 @yrf @iamsrk @itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/kPZfwacUuA — Kujeet Singh (@parmeetsethi) October 20, 2020

This week is insane as @yrf celebrates #DDLJ25 and #Mohabbatein20 .. doesnt get more special for me! I was a kid singing in the choir of the DDLJ songs and then made my debut as a lead singer with Mohabbatein, 5 years later. A little story of my own. Will share this week @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/otUvnyaQdQ — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) October 20, 2020

Widely credited for changing the grammar of Hindi cinema, "DDLJ", according to YRF, was made at a budget of Rs 4 crore and in 1995 it collected Rs 89 crore in India and Rs 13.50 crore in overseas markets, a total collection of Rs 102.50 crore worldwide.

In today’s inflation adjusted value, the film's collection stands at a staggering Rs 455 crore in India and Rs 69 crore in overseas territories, taking the total worldwide collections to Rs 524 crore, the production house said.

With inputs from IANS and PTI

