Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood celebs hail BCCI announcing equal fee for men & women cricketers

The Bollywood film fraternity on Thursday came together in one voice to hail the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) for announcing that women internationals will now get the same match fee as their male counterparts. Soon after the historic decision was made public, B-Town erupted in cheers and lauded the cricket board for encouraging equality and pay parity.

Turning to Twitter, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan welcomed the announcement with a cricket pun. SRK re-tweeted Jay Shah’s original announcement, writing, “What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser ( in more ways than one ) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow.”

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, posted a viral video of cricketer Deepti Sharma on her Instagram Story along with the news about equal pay. Before the end of the video, she wrote, "BCCI you've hit it out of the park with this one. A monumental decision in ensuring equality and pay parity. I hope this will be the first of many for us."

Akshay Kumar also lauded the BCCI for the initiative. "Dil khush ho gaya ye padh kar. Chha gaye @BCCI @JayShah ! It’s an absolutely brilliant decision, will go a long way in making our women players take up professional cricket," he said in a tweet.

"Brilliant. Well done. @BCCI," tweeted Abhishek Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a screenshot of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's tweet. The actress who is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated BCCI's announcement to end pay discrimination in cricket with clapping emojis given as a token of appreciation

Taapsee too lauded the decision. The actress took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example (clapping emoji).”

For the unversed, as per the announcement, India's women cricketers to be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts, both female and male cricketers will earn Rs 15 lakh as Test match fee while playing in an ODI and T20I will fetch them match fees of Rs 6 lakh and 3 lakh respectively.

