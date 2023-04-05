Shah Rukh Khan leaves cute comment on wife Gauri Khan's Instagram post; Read here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURIKHAN Gauri Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of her family

Shah Rukh Khan and his family recently graced the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) gala, the Khan family posed with other celebs as well. However, Shah Rukh Khan's remark on his wife Gauri Khan's blog post about her upcoming book is getting the most notice. The actor claimed on Instagram that she had given birth to lovely children. Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan are the couple's three kids.

Gauri had posted a family photograph of the Khans dressed in black in what seems like their home. She captioned it, "Family is what makes a home…Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… coming soon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign." Shah Rukh Khan commented, "Yaar what beautiful children you have made Gauri!!!!"

Gauri, who is also an interior designer, will be launching a new coffee table book called My Life in Design. The book, which was released by Ebury Press, will walk readers through her path and provide a window into her professional life. Exclusive images of the Khan family, including Shah Rukh, their three children, and their renowned Mumbai house, Mannat, will also be included.

The book's foreword was written by Shah Rukh, and it will also include pictures and descriptions of some of Gauri's major design projects. Gauri has also provided advice for those hoping to pursue careers as furniture designers. Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ranbir Kapoor are just a few of her well-known Bollywood customers.

Shah Rukh was recently seen in the blockbuster Pathaan and danced to one of the songs at the NMACC gala event on stage. He was joined by actors Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh who also danced to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

