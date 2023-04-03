Shah Rukh Khan meets French ambassador at NMACC launch who makes a special request. Find out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER;/EMMANUEL LENAIN Shah Rukh Khan meets French ambassador at NMACC launch

Shah Rukh Khan is the star with undeniable charisma. Known as the last of the stars, he has a global fandom. From his screen presence to his off-screen interactions with people, he never fails to amaze people with his charm. Recently, King Khan graced the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. At the event, the actor met Emmanuel Lenain, the French ambassador to India, and they had a brief interaction.

On Sunday, Emmanuel Lenain, the French ambassador to India, took to the microblogging site to share a picture with SRK from the NMACC launch gala. He further revealed that he made a request to the Bollywood actor. His tweet read: "Met the great Shah Rukh Khan yesterday in Mumbai. Tried to convince him to come and shoot again in France. French people would love to see more of Bollywood!@iamsrk."

After his tweet went viral, King Khan fans flooded the comments section, praising the actor and expressing awe at his enormous reach. One user wrote, "King for a reason." Another user commented, "Everyone loves Shah Rukh Khan." A third user commented, "Pathaan please come to France, we are waiting to see you again."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan, which broke several records and became the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the spy-thriller also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Pathaan has been ruling the box office till now and has created history by becoming the first ever Hindi movie to enter the 1000 core club. SRK is currently gearing up for his next big release 'Jawan', directed by Atlee. The movie marks Soth actress Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. Shah Rukh also has Raj Kumar Hirani's 'Dunky' in his Kitty.

