Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's director Atlee sends best wishes to Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated action-entertainer film Jawan's director Atlee took to social media to convey his best wishes to Dulquer Salmaan- starrer 'Sita Ramam' and the entire team. "SitaRamam gonna be a fantastic romantic classic. Great production value kudos to @SwapnaDuttCh @VyjayanthiFilms", Atlee's tweet reads. Atlee added, "dulQuer bro charmingggg @iamRashmika loveable @mrunal0801 looks stunning and congratulations to entire team spl mention to the music".

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and other crew members of Sita Ramam are busy promoting the movie. The team had visited important cities like Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad, so as to leave no stone unturned for the promotions.

Sita Ramam stars Super 30 heroine Mrunal Thakur and Pushpa: The Rise actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female leads, while the story is said to be based on a war concept. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam is all set to hit the screens this Friday.

Meanwhile, Atlee is collaborating with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his upcoming project Jawan. It is slated to release on June 2, the next year, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. After a long wait the actor had shared the teaser of the film which also showcased the actor's look in the film. He captioned the post and wrote, "An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

The film is produced by Gauri Khan and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. It will also be King Khan's pan-Indian film. It also stars Nayanthara,

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films

Shah Rukh is gearing up to be back on screen after a hiatus of almost 2 and half years. Apart from Jawan, he has two films lined up including Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

-with IANS inputs

