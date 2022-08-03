Wednesday, August 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's director Atlee sends best wishes to Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's director Atlee sends best wishes to Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan's director Atlee penned a heartfelt note for Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and lauded the entire team of Sita Ramam. Take a look.

Prerna Yadav Edited By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: August 03, 2022 21:25 IST
Atlee pens note for Sita Ramam team
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LATHIKUTTY Atlee pens note for Sita Ramam team

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated action-entertainer film Jawan's director Atlee took to social media to convey his best wishes to Dulquer Salmaan- starrer 'Sita Ramam' and the entire team. "SitaRamam gonna be a fantastic romantic classic. Great production value kudos to @SwapnaDuttCh @VyjayanthiFilms", Atlee's tweet reads. Atlee added, "dulQuer bro charmingggg @iamRashmika loveable @mrunal0801 looks stunning and congratulations to entire team spl mention to the music".

Take a look:

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and other crew members of Sita Ramam are busy promoting the movie. The team had visited important cities like Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad, so as to leave no stone unturned for the promotions.

Sita Ramam stars Super 30 heroine Mrunal Thakur and Pushpa: The Rise actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female leads, while the story is said to be based on a war concept. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam is all set to hit the screens this Friday. 

Meanwhile, Atlee is collaborating with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his upcoming project Jawan. It is slated to release on June 2, the next year, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. After a long wait the actor had shared the teaser of the film which also showcased the actor's look in the film. He captioned the post and wrote, "An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

Take a look:

Related Stories
Janhvi Kapoor opposite Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir Khan? Actress says 'Thoda odd hoga..'

Janhvi Kapoor opposite Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir Khan? Actress says 'Thoda odd hoga..'

Shah Rukh Khan appears to be an intent actor on Dunki set, follows director Rajkumar Hirani's lead

Shah Rukh Khan appears to be an intent actor on Dunki set, follows director Rajkumar Hirani's lead

Know why Shah Rukh Khan called Vishal Bhardwaj at midnight to sing Darlings' song La Ilaaj

Know why Shah Rukh Khan called Vishal Bhardwaj at midnight to sing Darlings' song La Ilaaj

The film is produced by Gauri Khan and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. It will also be King Khan's pan-Indian film. It also stars Nayanthara,

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films 

Shah Rukh is gearing up to be back on screen after a hiatus of almost 2 and half years. Apart from Jawan, he has two films lined up including Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

-with IANS inputs

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News