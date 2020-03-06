Shah Rukh Khan calls Sanjay Mishra starrer 'Kaamyaab' small film with a big heart

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished the entire team of "Kaamyaab" luck and said that it is a small film with a big heart. Shah Rukh, whose Red Chillies Entertainment will be presenting the movie, took to Twitter, were he shared a photograph go himself along with the cast of the film.

"A small film with a big heart...and some heart breaks. Hope it finds love from those who see it. All the best to the team....and bas ab enjoy life aur option hi kya hai... #KaamyaabInCinemas," he captioned the image.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, "Kaamyaab", deals with the story of a character actor in Hindi cinema.

It features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles.

