Shah Rukh Khan sends SPECIAL birthday wish for Amitabh Bachchan, boasts about megastar's gym | See here

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Wednesday. From his fans to Bollywood celebrities, social media is flooded with birthday wishes from across the globe. Shah Rukh Khan too sent a special birthday wish for Big B on social media. Sharing a still from their recent commercial, SRK called the megastar 'toughest of them all.'

In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan can be seen dressed in an all-black ensemble and running. The star also revealed that Big B has an 'unbelievable' gym. And this will definitely remind you of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. SRK captioned the post as "Tough runs don’t last….tough runners do. And Sir you are the toughest of them all. Last 30 yrs just being around u and breathing the same air as you….has been a blessing. Wish u the best on your birthday….keep running & inspiring us. Sir and that Gym of yours… is unbelievable. Love u! @amitabhbachchan."

Celebs extend birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan

Earlier today, Sanjay Dutt took to social media to wish Big B on his 81st birthday. Sharing an unseen throwback with the megastar, Dutt wrote, "Wishing Amitji a very happy birthday! May this year bring you good health, happiness, and continued success. Happy Birthday, Sir."

Telugu star Chiranjeevi shared multiple photos with Big B and called him 'special.' On Twitter, now X, he wrote, "A Very HAPPY 81st BIRTHDAY Guru Ji @SrBachchan! May you be blessed with a long life, filled with happiness & good health! May you keep enthralling & inspiring millions of us for many many years to come, with your acting genius!! This Birthday of yours is also very special for me because I am looking forward to meeting you, my idol, virtually tonight on your legendary KBC show."

