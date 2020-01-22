Wednesday, January 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Mannat’s rent to his next Bollywood project, Shah Rukh Khan answers Twitterati’s questions on #AskSRK

Mannat’s rent to his next Bollywood project, Shah Rukh Khan answers Twitterati’s questions on #AskSRK

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans in #AskSRK on Twitter and answered their unfiltered questions.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 22, 2020 18:58 IST
shah rukh khan

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with is fans through a fun Twitter chat with fans

Shah Rukh Khan may be away from the big screen for a long time now but if anyone thinks he is away from his fans then they are wrong. Shah Rukh Khan often uses the tool of social media to interact with his fans. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted and called for a fun chat session with his fans and gave candid answers to his fan's question. While the trend #AskSRK was flooded with tweets from SRK fans from across the world, Shah Rukh chose 20 questions from those tweets.

Everyone misses SRK onscreen and fans can't wait to see him back, so when a curious fan asked the superstar who will be announcing his next project, SRK bowled him over with his witty reply.  

SRK's bungalow is a tourist destination in itself and every Bollywood fan who visits Mumbai doesn't forget to visit it once. While most only got a chance to see it from outside, a fan decided to ask the cost of rent in Mannat and it's a price that will take too long to pay.

It was not just the fans who used this chance to ask SRK their questions, actor Riteish Deshmukh also posted his question for the superstar. Riteish asked a funny question, "What is the one life lesson that you have learned from AbRam @iamsrk (sic)." Replying to Riteish, Shah Rukh said that Abram has taught him the best way to deal with anger.

Shah Rukh Khan touched the sky-high success with his determination and hard work. So, who better than him to tell the youngster that what it takes to move forward in life. Replying to fans who asked for his advice, SRK gave the most valuable advice one can get.

Shah Rukh Khan's performance has made many roles memorable and while fans love everything about him, a fan noticed a peculiar that SRK does for his roles.

Shah Rukh signed off with an advice for his haters.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News