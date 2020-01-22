Mannat’s rent to his next Bollywood project, Shah Rukh Khan answers Twitterati’s questions on #AskSRK

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with is fans through a fun Twitter chat with fans

Shah Rukh Khan may be away from the big screen for a long time now but if anyone thinks he is away from his fans then they are wrong. Shah Rukh Khan often uses the tool of social media to interact with his fans. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted and called for a fun chat session with his fans and gave candid answers to his fan's question. While the trend #AskSRK was flooded with tweets from SRK fans from across the world, Shah Rukh chose 20 questions from those tweets.

Everyone misses SRK onscreen and fans can't wait to see him back, so when a curious fan asked the superstar who will be announcing his next project, SRK bowled him over with his witty reply.

Main hi announce karunga aur kaun karega mere bahi! https://t.co/GU0B3qif8O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

SRK's bungalow is a tourist destination in itself and every Bollywood fan who visits Mumbai doesn't forget to visit it once. While most only got a chance to see it from outside, a fan decided to ask the cost of rent in Mannat and it's a price that will take too long to pay.

30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

It was not just the fans who used this chance to ask SRK their questions, actor Riteish Deshmukh also posted his question for the superstar. Riteish asked a funny question, "What is the one life lesson that you have learned from AbRam @iamsrk (sic)." Replying to Riteish, Shah Rukh said that Abram has taught him the best way to deal with anger.

Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game. https://t.co/YoG90FVN6E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan touched the sky-high success with his determination and hard work. So, who better than him to tell the youngster that what it takes to move forward in life. Replying to fans who asked for his advice, SRK gave the most valuable advice one can get.

Don’t let any negativity uninspire you in your journey. U r beautiful because of who u are... https://t.co/w6R16tlkFm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan's performance has made many roles memorable and while fans love everything about him, a fan noticed a peculiar that SRK does for his roles.

Glad you asked this. I try my best but not always succeed. Our voice box is an amazing tool...u have to learn how to control it. https://t.co/MvRQ3kQcMI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Shah Rukh signed off with an advice for his haters.