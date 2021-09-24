Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AJAYDEVGN See Ajay Devgn's 'defining moment' with son Yug from their Maldives trip

Actor Ajay Devgn, on Friday, treated his fans with an adorable picture of him sharing smiles with his little son Yug. In the image, the father-son duo can be seen enjoying the sea waves on the boat in the Maldives. The two can also be seen wearing life jackets as the 'Singham' actor holds his son close. Ajay has beautifully described the click.

Sharing the photograph on Instagram, he wrote, "Yug wearing his safety jacket, that's me, when we hit the waters at Maldives...A few of the many defining moments that we had during our short September break."

Have a look at the same here:

He was accompanied by his family members there. In fact, they celebrated Yug's 11th birthday there only.

For the unversed, Ajay recently went to the ocean paradise for the shoot of "Into The Wild With Bear Grylls" show. The show, which airs on Discovery channel, has earlier had actors Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth on the show.

The show focuses on survival skills required when out in the wild without the comforts of technology or human habitat. While the date of the episode's release hasn't been announced yet, it will premiere first on discovery+ app.

-ANI