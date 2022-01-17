Monday, January 17, 2022
     
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan look cute in throwback pic from their childhood

Saba Ali Khan's Instagram page is a treasure trove of memories when it comes to rare family pics of the eminent Pataudi family. She shared a throwback picture of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from their childhood which is pure gold. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 17, 2022 18:54 IST
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan look cute in throwback pic from their childhood
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABAPATAUDI

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan look cute in throwback pic from their childhood

Highlights

  • Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba shared a cute picture of the actor with his two kids Sara and Ibrahim
  • Toddler Ibrahim looks cute posing on the lap of a smiling Saif Ali Khan
  • Sara Ali Khan's adorable expressions are the highlight of this rare and cute throwback picture

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan often keeps netizens entertained by sharing throwback pictures from the Pataudi family album. One of the recent images shared by her capture the childhood of Bollywood's loved siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with their father Saif Ali Khan.

In the picture, baby Sara is seen posing with Saif who is all smiles. Ibrahim, who is a toddler, is seen in Saif's arms. Sara and Ibrahim's adorable expressions are the highlight of this picture. Netizens jumped to the comments section with messages like, "Soo cute" and "Awww". 

Saba called Sara and Ibrahim 'posers' in the caption. 

 

On the work front, Sara was recently seen in Disney+Hotstar release Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The movie has been loved by the audiences. She is currently busy with the shooting of her untitled next with Vicky Kaushal. The movie is directed by Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame Laxman Utekar and is a comedy with a social message. 

Meanwhile, Saif has recently wrapped up a second shooting schedule of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The film shot its first schedule in Abu Dhabi. The movie also features Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in a pivotal roles. It is a remake of 2017 Tamil-language hit Vikram Vedha, directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Pushkar and Gayatri are also helming the Hindi-language Bollywood adaptation.

Saif will also be seen in the highly anticipated film Adipurush where he will be playing the role of Lankesh. The VFX-heavy project has completed filming and gone into an extensive post-production phase with director Om Raut at the helm of affairs. Adipurush is the modern day retelling of epic Ramayana and co-stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in important roles.  

