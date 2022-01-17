Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABAPATAUDI Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan look cute in throwback pic from their childhood

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan often keeps netizens entertained by sharing throwback pictures from the Pataudi family album. One of the recent images shared by her capture the childhood of Bollywood's loved siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with their father Saif Ali Khan.

In the picture, baby Sara is seen posing with Saif who is all smiles. Ibrahim, who is a toddler, is seen in Saif's arms. Sara and Ibrahim's adorable expressions are the highlight of this picture. Netizens jumped to the comments section with messages like, "Soo cute" and "Awww".

Saba called Sara and Ibrahim 'posers' in the caption.

On the work front, Sara was recently seen in Disney+Hotstar release Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The movie has been loved by the audiences. She is currently busy with the shooting of her untitled next with Vicky Kaushal. The movie is directed by Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame Laxman Utekar and is a comedy with a social message.

Meanwhile, Saif has recently wrapped up a second shooting schedule of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The film shot its first schedule in Abu Dhabi. The movie also features Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in a pivotal roles. It is a remake of 2017 Tamil-language hit Vikram Vedha, directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Pushkar and Gayatri are also helming the Hindi-language Bollywood adaptation.

Saif will also be seen in the highly anticipated film Adipurush where he will be playing the role of Lankesh. The VFX-heavy project has completed filming and gone into an extensive post-production phase with director Om Raut at the helm of affairs. Adipurush is the modern day retelling of epic Ramayana and co-stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in important roles.