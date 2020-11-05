Sapna Choudhary shares FIRST PICS with husband Veer Sahu on Karwa Chauth, stuns in red outfit

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ITSSAPNACHOUDHARY Sapna Choudhary shares FIRST PICS with husband Veer Sahu on Karwa Chauth

Haryanvi Dancer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary keeps ruling the headline. Last month, the actress broke the internet when the new of hew secret wedding and the birth of a baby boy went viral. While Sapna kept the details of her personal life a secret, on Karwa Chauth, she shared the first photos with her husband Veer Sahu and left netizens mesmerized. The diva got married in Ballia with singer Veer Sahu and the two welcomed their first child together on 4 October.

It was Sapna's first karwa chauth celebration after marriage and she surprised the fans with gorgeous photos. She wished everyone on the occasion and wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth" In the pictures, Sapna can be seen performing puja with husband Veer and then feeding him the first bite. In other pictures, she can be seen flaunting her married look. Sapna looks ravishing in her red outfit and beautiful jewelery. On the other hand, VBeer Sahu is seen wearing a red kurta and white pajama.

Apart from a photo with her husband, Sapna has also shared her photos wearing a very beautiful red suit. The actress is looking gorgeous in the look with a glow on her face. Check out the post here-

As the news of Sapna Choudhary giving birth to her baby boy went viral, fans came to know that she had married longtime beau Veer Sahu earlier in March. Soon after the buzz, Veer came LIVE on his Facebook and confirmed that the couple has become parents and also lashed out at those trolling Sapna for becoming a mother without marriage. Many of the couple's fans flooded the internet with wishes and blessings as well.

Later, pictures of Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu went viral in which they can be seen taking blessing from the elders after the arrival of their baby boy. According to reports, Sapna has been in a relationship with Veer for four years. The duo has said to have got married in March this year in a private wedding ceremony as well. On the other hand, Sapna Choudhary's mother reportedly confirmed that the actress and Veer Sahu had a court marriage in January. After marriage, no ceremonies were done because Sahu's uncle had passed away.

Check out the photos here-

Talking about Veer Sahu, he is a singer, composer, lyricist and actor by profession and he is called Babbu Maan of Haryana. Like Sapna Choudhary, Veer Sahu is also from the Jaat community. Veer worked in the Punjabi film 'Gandhi Phir Aay Gaye'.

